BANGKOK Jan 23 A piece of suspected plane
wreckage has been found off the coast of southern Thailand, a
local official said on Saturday, prompting speculation it might
belong to Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which vanished nearly
two years ago.
A large piece of curved metal washed ashore in Nakhon Si
Thammarat province, where villagers reported it to the
authorities to help identify it, Tanyapat Patthikongpan, head of
Pak Phanang district, told Reuters.
"Villagers found the wreckage, measuring about 2 metres wide
and 3 metres long (6.6 by 9.8 feet)," he said.
The find has fuelled speculation in the Thai media that the
debris could belong to MH370, which disappeared with 239 people
on board during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March
2014.
There has been no official confirmation that the wreckage
belongs to a plane. And Patthikongpan added that "fishermen said
it could have been under the sea for no more than a year,
judging from barnacles on it."
Investigators believe someone may have deliberately switched
off MH370's transponder before diverting it thousands of miles
off course. Most of the passengers were Chinese. Beijing said it
was following developments closely.
A piece of the plane washed up on the French island of
Reunion in July 2015 but no further trace has been found.
Lingering uncertainty surrounding its fate has tormented the
families of those on board. Some have said even the discovery of
debris would still not solve the mystery.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)