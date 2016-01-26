KUALA LUMPUR Jan 26 A piece of suspected plane
wreckage found off the coast of southern Thailand three days ago
does not belong to a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet that
disappeared almost two years ago, the Malaysian transport
ministry said on Tuesday.
The debris does not match those of a Boeing 777 and the part
numbers found on the debris were not listed on the Malaysia
Airlines' parts catalogue manual, the ministry said in a
statement following an investigation.
A large piece of curved metal washed ashore in Nakhon Si
Thammarat province on Saturday, prompting speculation it might
belong to the missing jet, which was a Boeing 777.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared with 239 people
on board during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March
2014. A piece of the plane washed up on the French island of
Reunion in July 2015 but no further trace has been found.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Paul Tait)