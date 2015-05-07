BANGKOK May 7 Thai baht could be weaker after the Bank of Thailand unveiled measures to encourage more capital outflows, Deputy Prime Minister Pridiyathorn Devakula said on Thursday.

"These measures will create more balance between buying and selling. Now we started to see (the baht) falling, but it could be weaker as the measures have just been announced," Pridiyathorn told reporters.

The measures are aimed at reining in the strong baht and spurring exports to boost the trade-dependent economy.

Pridiyathorn said a weaker baht will help exports.

The baht was at 33.32 to the dollar at 0240 GMT, a more than five-year low.