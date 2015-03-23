BRIEF-Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
May 5 Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
March 23 CIMB Thai Bank Pcl :
* The bank cuts its loan growth target for this year to 10-15 percent, reflecting weak recovery of domestic economy, its senior executive told reporters.
* Consumers are more cautious on spending, thanks to high household debt level.
* Consumers are more cautious on spending, thanks to high household debt level.
* Its revenue growth target for the year is 20-25 percent, boosted by interest and fee income.
* Ascott ltd - Capitaland's unit, Ascott Ltd has acquired a prime property on New York's Fifth Avenue; Ascott will invest around US$50 million in property