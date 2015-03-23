March 23 CIMB Thai Bank Pcl :

* The bank cuts its loan growth target for this year to 10-15 percent, reflecting weak recovery of domestic economy, its senior executive told reporters.

* Consumers are more cautious on spending, thanks to high household debt level.

* Its revenue growth target for the year is 20-25 percent, boosted by interest and fee income. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)