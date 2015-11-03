BANGKOK Nov 3 Thailand's cabinet approved on
Tuesday an extension of tax incentives for long-term-equity
funds (LTFs) for three more years from 2016 to help revive
flagging stock market sentiment and boost domestic savings, the
finance minister said.
"The cabinet agreed with the tax extension today to make it
clear to investors of the Thai stock market. We consider LTF as
a saving tool," Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong told
reporters.
Under the scheme, taxpayers can deduct contributions of up
to 15 percent of their personal income or up to 500,000 baht
($14,068.66) for invesment in LTFs.
The cabinet adjusted the holding period of LTFs to seven
calendar years from five, he said.
($1 = 35.5400 baht)
