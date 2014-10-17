BANGKOK Oct 17 Thailand's King Bhumibol
Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, is continuing
his recovery in hospital following surgery to remove his
gallbladder earlier this month, the palace said in a statement
on Friday.
Bhumibol's health is a subject of keen public concern. He is
revered by many Thais and his portrait hangs in every government
building and in many shops and homes.
Doctors have stopped administering medicine and nutrition
intravenously, the information division of His Majesty's
Principal Private Secretary said in the first statement for a
week on the king's health.
The king's temperature, breathing and blood pressure were
all normal, the statement said.
The 86-year-old king was admitted to a Bangkok hospital late
on Oct. 3.
The health of Bhumibol has formed the backdrop to a complex
crisis being fought out between Thailand's rival business and
political elites. He is widely seen as a unifying figure and
moral arbiter among Thais.
