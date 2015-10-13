BANGKOK Oct 13 Thailand's cabinet approved
measures on Tuesday to help revive the flagging property sector,
Tourism Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said on the sidelines
of a cabinet meeting.
The official cabinet spokesman will hold a media briefing
later on Tuesday with more details from the cabinet meeting.
Local newspapers reported that the government is expected to
provide loans via its state-run Government Housing Bank to home
buyers who cannot get mortgage loans from commercial banks which
are increasingly cautious about lending as economic growth
falters and their number of non-performing loans is rising.
($1 = 35.5100 baht)
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Viparat
Jantraprap; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Eric Meijer)