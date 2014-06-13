BANGKOK, June 13 Thai telecommunications firm
Samart Corporation Pcl has entered talks to buy a
minority stake in its Samart I Mobile Pcl business from
Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd, a Samart Corp source told
Reuters on Friday.
The source gave no details about an acquisition price for
the stake in the Samart I Mobile network, nor the exact size of
the stake targeted. The source declined to be identified as the
person was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.
Samart Corp is the majority shareholder in the mobile
network company with a 57.36 percent stake, according to Bangkok
stock exchange data, while Malaysian telecom firm Axiata has a
23.96 percent holding.
Samart I Mobile shares surged 8.1 percent to 2.96 baht on
Friday, climbing at one point to 3.0 baht. The broader SET index
was up 0.3 percent.
