BANGKOK Oct 5 Thailand's state-run telecoms
company TOT said on Monday it expected to choose partners to
jointly operate its mobile business and telecom tower sites by
the end of this year.
It had originally said it would decide by mid-September.
TOT is one of a number of major state enterprises undergoing
business restructurings since the military seized power in May
2014, to make them better able to compete with the private
sector.
The company needs strategic partners to improve its
financial position and strengthen its six core operations.
TOT said last month that five telecom operators have
submitted proposals for a partnership with it, including AIS,
the country's biggest mobile operator, True Corp,
Samart Corp, Mobile LTE and Loxley Pcl.
TOT has not said how many partners it will choose.
It currently operates its tower sites with AIS and TOT's
acting president Montchai Noosong said that the two companies
were in talks on seeking ways to continue doing so after AIS's
second-generation (2G) mobile concession expires at the end of
September.
"The partnership conclusion has been postponed slightly and
we expected it to be by the end of this year," Montchai told
reporters.
Possible options for cooperation with AIS included
establishing a joint venture, setting up an infrastructure fund
and a long-term rental contract, he said.
