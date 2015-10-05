BANGKOK Oct 5 Thailand's state-run telecoms company TOT said on Monday it expected to choose partners to jointly operate its mobile business and telecom tower sites by the end of this year.

It had originally said it would decide by mid-September.

TOT is one of a number of major state enterprises undergoing business restructurings since the military seized power in May 2014, to make them better able to compete with the private sector.

The company needs strategic partners to improve its financial position and strengthen its six core operations.

TOT said last month that five telecom operators have submitted proposals for a partnership with it, including AIS, the country's biggest mobile operator, True Corp, Samart Corp, Mobile LTE and Loxley Pcl. TOT has not said how many partners it will choose.

It currently operates its tower sites with AIS and TOT's acting president Montchai Noosong said that the two companies were in talks on seeking ways to continue doing so after AIS's second-generation (2G) mobile concession expires at the end of September.

"The partnership conclusion has been postponed slightly and we expected it to be by the end of this year," Montchai told reporters.

Possible options for cooperation with AIS included establishing a joint venture, setting up an infrastructure fund and a long-term rental contract, he said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Susan Fenton)