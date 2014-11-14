BANGKOK Nov 14 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl
, the world's largest canned tuna producer, said on
Friday its third-quarter net profit rose 91 percent from a year
earlier due to higher gross profit margins and gains on foreign
exchange.
Thai Union posted July-September net profit of 1.92 billion
Thai baht ($58.48 million), higher than the average 1.73 billion
baht estimate by analysts in a poll by Reuters.
That compares with a net profit of 1 billion baht a year
earlier.
(1 US dollar = 32.8300 Thai baht)
