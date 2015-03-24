March 24 Tisco Financial Group Pcl

* The financial firm expects its loan growth to expand 1-2 percent this year in the wake of slow recovery in domestic economy and consumption, Chief Executive Officer Oranuch Apisaksirikul told reporters.

* It recorded negative loan growth in the first two months of this year because consumers were more cautious on spending.

* Its non-performing loans this year is expected to be steady to slightly lower this year.

* It aimed to boost micro finance lending this year to 8 billion baht, a 100 percent increase, said Sakchai Peechapat, Senior Executive Vice President. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)