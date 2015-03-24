March 24 Tisco Financial Group Pcl
* The financial firm expects its loan growth to expand 1-2
percent this year in the wake of slow recovery in domestic
economy and consumption, Chief Executive Officer Oranuch
Apisaksirikul told reporters.
* It recorded negative loan growth in the first two months
of this year because consumers were more cautious on spending.
* Its non-performing loans this year is expected to be
steady to slightly lower this year.
* It aimed to boost micro finance lending this year to 8
billion baht, a 100 percent increase, said Sakchai Peechapat,
Senior Executive Vice President.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat
Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)