GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares encouraged by Wall St record, await Fed outlook
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
BANGKOK Nov 17 Thai Oil Pcl :
* Expects better performance in 2012, when it will have no plant shutdown and rising output from its Paraxylene Max project (Px Max), managing strategic planner Pattaralada Sa-Ngasang told reporters
* Px Max, which converts toluene and benzene into paraxylene, is due to start production in the second quarter of 2012
* Expects fourth-quarter gross refining margin at $4 per barrel
* Expects gross integrated margin at $7-8 per barrel, close to the third quarter (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times * Ineos has set out a plan to spend about 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) ramping up its chemical processing capacity across Europe. (http://bit.ly/2rp5Pxt) * Petropavlovsk shareholders should reject attempts by three rebel investors to overhaul the board of the Russian gold miner, leading advisory gro