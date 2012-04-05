REFILE-Russia's Lavrov calls for talks to ease Qatar stand-off
MOSCOW, June 10 Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Qatar on Saturday of its concern over Arab nations cutting ties with the Gulf state and called for talks to solve the crisis.
BANGKOK, April 5 Thai Oil Pcl :
* Expects good net profit in the first quarter due to gains from its oil stocks, Chief Executive Surong Bulakul told reporters after a shareholders meeting
* Expects 2012 revenue to be higher than 2011 due to rising oil prices
* Aims to invest about $1.3-2.0 billion to expand its petrochemical and refinery businesses in the next five years ($1 = 31.00 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.