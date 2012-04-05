BANGKOK, April 5 Thai Oil Pcl :

* Expects good net profit in the first quarter due to gains from its oil stocks, Chief Executive Surong Bulakul told reporters after a shareholders meeting

* Expects 2012 revenue to be higher than 2011 due to rising oil prices

* Aims to invest about $1.3-2.0 billion to expand its petrochemical and refinery businesses in the next five years ($1 = 31.00 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)