BANGKOK Feb 13 Thai Oil Pcl,
Thailand's largest oil refiner, reported a smaller-than-expected
48 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Monday due to weak
margins in refining and petrochemical products and foreign
exchange losses.
Thai Oil, nearly half-owned by top energy firm PTT,
posted an October-December net profit of 1.86 billion Thai baht
($60.49 million) versus 3.59 billion a year earlier.
Ten analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 1.7 billion baht
on average for the quarter.
For 2011, the oil refiner posted a net profit of 14.9
billion baht, up from 8.99 billion a year earlier, thanks to
higher global oil prices.
Thai Oil has a refining capacity of 275,000 barrels a day of
crude oil and other feedstocks, representing about 22 percent of
Thailand's total, and also runs paraxylene petrochemical and
lubricant businesses via subsidiaries.
Thai Oil shares shot up 15 percent during the fourth quarter,
outperforming a 12 percent rise in the broad index.
($1 = 30.75 baht)
