BANGKOK Feb 13 Thai Oil Pcl, Thailand's largest oil refiner, reported a smaller-than-expected 48 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Monday due to weak margins in refining and petrochemical products and foreign exchange losses.

Thai Oil, nearly half-owned by top energy firm PTT, posted an October-December net profit of 1.86 billion Thai baht ($60.49 million) versus 3.59 billion a year earlier.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 1.7 billion baht on average for the quarter.

For 2011, the oil refiner posted a net profit of 14.9 billion baht, up from 8.99 billion a year earlier, thanks to higher global oil prices.

Thai Oil has a refining capacity of 275,000 barrels a day of crude oil and other feedstocks, representing about 22 percent of Thailand's total, and also runs paraxylene petrochemical and lubricant businesses via subsidiaries.

Thai Oil shares shot up 15 percent during the fourth quarter, outperforming a 12 percent rise in the broad index. ($1 = 30.75 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sugita Katyal)