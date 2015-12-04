BANGKOK Dec 4 Thai Union Group Pcl said on Friday it had terminated a proposed $1.5 billion acquisition of rival U.S. firm Bumble Bee Seafoods because it was unlikely to get approval from U.S. authorities for the deal.

"We have put a lot of efforts to get this deal approved," said Thai Union Chief Executive Thiraphong Chansiri in a statement. "However, we also recognize that the clearance is now unlikely due to a higher level of complexity in the process." (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Simon Webb)