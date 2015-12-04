* TU seeks other international acquisitions to boost growth
BANGKOK, Dec 4 Thai Union Group Pcl, the
world's largest canned tuna producer, on Friday scrapped a $1.5
billion acquisition of U.S. rival Bumble Bee Seafoods after U.S.
authorities said the deal would be harmful to competition in the
seafood market.
The deal would have given Thai Union control of some of
North America's best-known seafood lines, including two of the
three biggest canned tuna brands in the United States, and was
part of its quest to hit revenue of $8 billion by 2020.
Thai Union would buy other overseas firms to make sure it
reaches that target, Chief Executive Thiraphong Chansiri told
Reuters by telephone after the announcement.
"We will have cash to buy other companies," he said. "This
will help us reach the 2020 target."
The company had put a lot of effort into getting the deal
approved since announced it a year ago, he said, but scrapped it
as U.S. clearance became increasingly unlikely.
"Consumers are better off without this deal," Bill Baer, the
assistant attorney general of the U.S. Department of Justice's
anti-trust division, said in a statement.
"Our investigation convinced us - and the parties knew or
should have known from the get go - that the market is not
functioning competitively today and further consolidation would
only make things worse."
The canned tuna market has long been dominated by three
brands, the Department of Justice said. The deal also would have
combined the first- and second-largest U.S. sellers of some
other canned seafood, it added.
"The Department of Justice informed the companies it had
serious concerns that the proposed transaction would harm
competition," it said.
TU shares fell as much as 3.7 percent and were on course for
the worst single-day drop since Aug. 7. The broader SET index
was down 0.5 percent.
Thai Union would not now sell U.S. subsidiary Chicken of the
Sea, Thirapong said. The company would have sold the San
Diego-based unit if the Bumble Bee deal had been approved.
"We have decided to focus our energy on our existing
business. Thai Union remains committed to the North American
seafood market," Thiraphong said.
Chicken of the Sea generated revenue of over $400 million in
2013, the Department of Justice said in its statement.
