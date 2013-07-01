BANGKOK, July 1 Major tuna and shrimp producer Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl will cut back investments this year by 17 percent to 5 billion baht ($161 million) and maintain its current capacity as a shortage of shrimp depresses its business.

An outbreak of shrimp disease this year has pushed up costs and led Thai Union, which makes "Chicken of the Sea" brand tuna and counts Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Costco Wholesale Corp among its buyers, to report a 54 percent drop in first-quarter net profits.

The company had earlier said it would invest 6 billion baht a year in 2013 and 2014 to build new factories for shrimp and salmon, but Thai Union President Thiraphong Chansiri told Reuters the shrimp shortage had derailed these plans.

Volatile tuna prices and uncertainty in global markets also led to the decrease in investments, he said. Thai Union is the world's largest producer of canned tuna.

"Our investment should not be higher than 5 billion baht this year. The industry is facing a shortage of raw materials. We don't need to invest to expand capacity and the budget next year may be cut further," Thiraphong said.

Thai Union's investments in previous years were about 3 billion baht a year. Thiraphong said he expected sales to rise slightly to $5 billion in 2015 compared to an anticipated $4 billion in 2013.

Thai Union shares have fallen 19 percent so far this year, underperforming a 4.3 percent rise in the broad Thai market , due mainly to its weak earnings. ($1 = 31.0150 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Saranya Suksomkij; Editing by Miral Fahmy)