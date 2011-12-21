BANGKOK Dec 21 Thai Union Frozen Products
Pcl :
* Expects 2012 revenue and net profit growth of at least 20
percent due to higher product prices and strong demand,
President Thiraphong Chansiri told reporters
* Expects revenue to reach $4 billion in 2013, earlier than
previous target of 2015
* Plans to invest up to 3 billion baht ($96 million) in
2012, excluding acquisitions; still looks for opportunity to buy
assets
* Earlier it announced plans to make a tender offer to buy
Pakfood Pcl after an agreement with major shareholders
($1 = 31.20 Baht)
(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij)