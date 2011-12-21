BANGKOK Dec 21 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl :

* Expects 2012 revenue and net profit growth of at least 20 percent due to higher product prices and strong demand, President Thiraphong Chansiri told reporters

* Expects revenue to reach $4 billion in 2013, earlier than previous target of 2015

* Plans to invest up to 3 billion baht ($96 million) in 2012, excluding acquisitions; still looks for opportunity to buy assets

* Earlier it announced plans to make a tender offer to buy Pakfood Pcl after an agreement with major shareholders ($1 = 31.20 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij)