BANGKOK Aug 9 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl
:
* Expects second-half revenue to rise more than 20 percent
and maintains its 2012 growth target of 15 percent, financial
controller Wai Yat Paco Lee told reporters
* Expects second-half gross profit margin to be higher than
the first half's 17 percent; sales in baht terms rose 10 percent
in the first half of 2012
* Aims to invest about 3 billion baht this year, excluding
mergers and acquisitions
* Earlier, the world's biggest canned tuna maker reported a
22 percent drop in quarterly net profit
(Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)