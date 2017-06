BANGKOK Nov 15 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl :

* Sees net profit and revenue in the fourth quarter remaining good on the back of rising demand for food, president Thiraphong Chansiri told reporters

* On track to achieve 2011 revenue growth of at least 40 percent

* The company's plant in Samut Sakhon province has not been affected by the flood but if it threatens, the company planned to shut production for 2-3 weeks, which would result in a 5-10 percent drop in sales (Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom)