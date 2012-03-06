BANGKOK, March 6 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl :

* Plans to offer up to 202.8 million new shares, of which nearly 200 million would be offered via a rights issue at a ratio of one new share for every five held, at 50 baht each, it said in a statement

* The remaining new shares would be reserved for the exercise of convertible bonds at 50 baht each

* After capital-raising exercise, its registered capital will rise to 1.2 billion baht from 999.2 million baht

* Bualuang Securities will advise on the share offer and the plan is subject to shareholders approval in a meeting on April 10 (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)