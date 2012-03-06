BANGKOK, March 6 Thai Union Frozen
Products Pcl :
* Plans to offer up to 202.8 million new shares, of which
nearly 200 million would be offered via a rights issue at a
ratio of one new share for every five held, at 50 baht each, it
said in a statement
* The remaining new shares would be reserved for the
exercise of convertible bonds at 50 baht each
* After capital-raising exercise, its registered capital
will rise to 1.2 billion baht from 999.2 million baht
* Bualuang Securities will advise on the share
offer and the plan is subject to shareholders approval in a
meeting on April 10
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)