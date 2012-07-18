SYDNEY, July 19 Australia's Westfield Group
may bid for Thakral Holding's A$1.3 billion
mixed-use commercial development project at Wynyard station, a
key Sydney transport hub, the Australian Financial Review
reported on Thursday without citing sources.
The paper said Westfield's approach would likely be made in
unison with a separate buyer for the property trust's six
hotels. Earlier this month, Thakral rejected an unsolicited
takoever bid of A$0.70 per security from Canada's Brookfield,
saying the offer was neither fair nor reasonable.
The newspaper said Westfield was granted access to the
Thakral's data room, and said Singapore's Host and Resorts was
also conducting due diligence.
Westfield was not immediately available for comment.
Thakral owned about A$1.08 billion property assets at the
end of last year, mostly hotels in Australia.
Shares of Thakral closed at A$0.73 on Wednesday, while those
of Westfield ended at A$9.66.
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by John Mair)