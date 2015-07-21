* Sees 2015 domestic car sales down 3.6 pct y/y as economy slows

By Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, July 21 Thai car sales could fall for the third year in 2015, while industrial sentiment hit a 16-month low due to economic woes, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Tuesday.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has yet to regain traction one year after the army seized power to end political unres with exports and domestic demand remaining weak.

Low commodity prices have also hurt farmers' income, with a drought in parts of the country a threat. Banks are cautious to lend amid record high household debt level.

"The economy is facing many problems," Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesman of the FTI's Auto Industry Club, told reporters.

"If the government speeds up spending and big investment projects, that will help boost the economy and purchasing power," he added.

The FTI cut its forecast for domestic car sales to 850,000 cars for this year from 950,000 cars projected earlier, Surapong said. Last year, sales totalled 881,832 cars.

It also lowered its auto output projection for this year to 2.05 vehicles from 2.15 million, with 1.2 million cars for exports, Surapong said.

The automobile industry accounts for 10 percent of the economy, as Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers.

In June, domestic car sales fell 18.4 percent from a year earlier and were down 16.3 percent for the first half of this year, the FTI data showed.

Auto sales have dropped on an annual basis since May 2013, reflecting the fading effects of a government first-car subsidy scheme.

Sales jumped 81 percent in 2012, the year the scheme ended, but fell 7.7 percent in 2013 and 33.7 percent last year.

The FTI said the value of auto exports fell 1.39 percent in January-June from a year earlier.

The central bank last month cut its economic growth forecast to 3.0 percent from 3.8 percent due mainly to falling exports, which are equal to more than 60 percent of the economy. . Growth in 2014 was just 0.9 percent.

(Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)