PARIS French aerospace and defence group Thales said in a statement it has reached an agreement with satellite operator SES to offer high-speed internet aboard airplanes.

Equipment makers and airlines are eyeing a market worth one to two billion euros by the end of the decade, when satellite links should allow quality high-speed internet on most flights.

The new service, called FlytLIVE, will start in summer 2017, and will use two existing satellites.

SES will provide a third satellite - the SES-17, built by Thales Alenia Space - which will be launched in 2020 and will boost system capacity.

