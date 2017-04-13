PARIS, April 13 The head of Dassault Aviation
, the biggest shareholder in Thales, said he
was not in favour of pursuing a joint venture in railway
operations between the French defence electronics firm and
transport group Alstom.
Analysts have suggested Thales could be a possible partner
for Alstom at a time when rivals Siemens and
Bombardier are eyeing a potential tie-up of their rail
operations, according to sources close to the matter.
Eric Trappier, chief executive of Dassault Aviation, told
Reuters that he was "not at all" in favour of a similar joint
venture between Alstom and Thales, which is specialised in rail
signalling rather than in train parts.
"We're still pursuing the same vision (...), which has been
well defined for the past two or three years and which consists
of consolidating the rail signalling unit within Thales,"
Trappier said on the sidelines of a news conference in Paris.
A spokesman for Thales declined to comment.
