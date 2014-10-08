PARIS Oct 8 French aerospace and defence group Thales plans to reduce the number of sites involved in research and development for its avionics business to cut costs, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

The group plans to concentrate the work in four French sites instead of six in a shake-up that will entail the transfer of 500 posts but no forced redundancies, Michel Mathieu, executive vice-president of Thales Avionics, told Reuters.

He denied a French newspaper report that Thales would shut down two sites as a direct result of the move, saying one at Vendome in central France would retain other activities, while another at Meudon outside Paris would see its work transferred to a new Thales site at nearby Velizy as part of a wider reorganisation.

"We are not closing any sites," Mathieu said in an interview. "We have a medium-term strategy leading us to regroup our R&D resources. It's an extremely competitive and globalised sector... To win, you need to be extremely competitive."

Thales competes with mainly U.S. companies such as Honeywell in the global avionics market, which last year generated revenues close to $8 billion, according to a study by Frost & Sullivan, reported by industry publication Avionics Today.

Avionics include cockpit systems governing onboard electronic activities such as navigation and communication.

Thales said in its half-yearly results statement that avionics are showing strong growth, driven by record production by planemakers and growth in demand for after-sales services. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by Natalie Huet)