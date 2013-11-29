BRIEF-Didi to weigh $6 bln funding backed by Softbank - Bloomberg, citing sources
PARIS Nov 29 French aerospace supplier Thales and space-transport company Arianespace will announce a $400 million satellite contract in Brazil in December, French weekly La Tribune reported on its website.
The contract with Visiona, owned by Embraer and satellite company Telebras, will likely be announced during a Brazil visit by French President Francois Hollande, the report said, without saying where it got the information.
A spokesman for Thales declined to comment. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by David Holmes)
* Reached agreement with Win Corp for sale to Win of SCA's Northern NSW (NNSW) television assets and operations for a price of $55mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 27 A member of President Donald Trump's transition team, Makan Delrahim, will be nominated to head the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division, the White House said on Monday.