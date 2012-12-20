* Vigneron lost support of French state and Dassault
By Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, Dec 20 The ousted head of Thales defended
his record in turning round Europe's largest defence electronics
firm as his freshly appointed successor prepared to tackle
internal disputes and further narrow a profitability gap with
rivals.
Luc Vigneron's troubled three-year reign ended on Thursday,
when he resigned at a board meeting, "having acknowledged the
absence of support of the group's two main shareholders," the
French state and Dassault Aviation, Thales said.
Vigneron's tenure had been marked by criticism of his style
of leadership and by a war of attrition with unions, something
his successor Jean-Bernard Levy, the former head of media firm
Vivendi, will need to address quickly, analysts said.
Shares in Thales slipped 1 percent after falling 2 percent
on Wednesday, when word of the shake-up emerged, reflecting
Vigneron's steadily improved relations with investors as he
implemented cost cuts while trying to quell a revolt inside the
company.
"The profound transformation which we have together carried
out at Thales since 2009 has begun to bear fruit," Vigneron told
staff in a farewell letter reproduced in Friday's first edition
of French newspaper Les Echos.
Thales confirmed the appointment of Levy, 57, who resigned
in June as chief executive of Vivendi over a strategy dispute
with the company's supervisory board.
Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Charles Edelstenne said on
Wednesday Levy's first task would be to restore calm at Thales
after a period of instability at the radar and avionics maker
.
Analysts said Levy would also maintain and could speed up
efforts to improve Thales operating margins, building on the
existing "Probasis" proposals to save 1.3 billion by 2014.
Thales targets a slight improvement in its operating margin
to 6 percent in 2012 from 5.7 percent in 2011. Despite jumping
from 1.2 percent in 2009 when Vigneron was appointed, they
remain well behind double-digit margins elsewhere in defence.
"The margins have been expected to come up for the last 10
years and they remain the lowest margins in our sector, both
compared to other European defence companies and to US defence
companies," said RBC Capital analyst Rob Stallard.
"While they have improved, they still have a long way to go
to get to parity with other stocks of similar business base. We
think the main impediment is the structural disadvantage of
French government constraints on the labour base."
BATTLE-READY
Seen as precise and sometimes austere, Levy graduated from
France's top engineering school with a bias towards telecoms,
but developed and maintained connections in defence after
working for the space affiliate of missile maker Matra.
Speaking on the eve of Vigneron's departure, Edelstenne
urged reporters to ignore speculation of a grand French merger
that might combine Thales with aerospace groups Safran
and Zodiac Aerospace any time soon.
However analysts noted that Levy's well-publicized string
of deals at Vivendi, a company seen as perpetually re-inventing
itself, sent a clear signal Thales would be battle-ready for any
future debate over France's fragmented defence sector.
A failed merger earlier this year between European aerospace
giants EADS and BAE Systems highlighted the
scale of smaller European companies, which may come under
pressure to bulk up to face growing competition from Asia.
The French government plans a White Paper on defence
spending in January followed by a stringent five-year budget
before the summer of 2013. Once these are completed, some
analysts believe consolidation could return to the agenda.
"We thought there would be some movement after 2014 in the
light of falling budgets everywhere, but now I think you could
start to see something in 2013," said Oddo Scecurities analyst
Yan Derocles.
Any defence consolidation will be politically complex.
The French government owns 27 percent of Thales, 30 percent
of Safran, 64 percent of naval shipyard DCNS and 100 percent of
battle tank make Nexter. The Italian government controls
Finmeccanica which is undergoing painful restructuring
but which many see as another future potential Thales partner.
"As we saw with EADS and BAE, there are still
significant political impediments to European defence
consolidation," Stallard said in a note.
