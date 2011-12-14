* Thales has option to raise stake to 35 percent
* Thales declines to comment
By Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, Dec 14 Thales' board will
decide on Thursday whether it will increase its stake in naval
defence firm DCNS to 35 percent from 25 percent, union sources
said on Wednesday.
Thales, which acquired its holding in 2007 from the French
government, has the option to increase the stake to 35 percent
by March 2012.
"The subject is part of the agenda at the board meeting
tomorrow afternoon," said one of the sources, confirming a
report in French newspaper Le Monde.
A Thales spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing
by James Regan)