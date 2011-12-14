* Thales has option to raise stake to 35 percent

* Thales declines to comment

By Cyril Altmeyer

PARIS, Dec 14 Thales' board will decide on Thursday whether it will increase its stake in naval defence firm DCNS to 35 percent from 25 percent, union sources said on Wednesday.

Thales, which acquired its holding in 2007 from the French government, has the option to increase the stake to 35 percent by March 2012.

"The subject is part of the agenda at the board meeting tomorrow afternoon," said one of the sources, confirming a report in French newspaper Le Monde.

A Thales spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)