By Dominique Vidalon and Jean-Michel Belot

PARIS, Jan 23 French defence electronics group Thales warned on Friday that losses at its naval defence and energy unit DCNS blamed on contract cost overruns could shave around 100 million euros ($112 million) off its 2014 earnings.

Thales owns 35 percent of DCNS which builds submarines and ships and supplies services to shipyards and naval bases. The business was likely to suffer a 2014 net loss of around 300 million euros, Thales said.

The loss comes after a review revealed cost overruns at France's Barracuda nuclear attack submarine programme and at the Jules Horowitz nuclear research reactor DCNS is working on as part of efforts to diversify into civil nuclear energy.

The news deals a further blow to Thales and DCNS, which is a prime contractor for two Mistral helicopter carriers, whose delivery to Russia the French government has suspended because of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Thales, 26 percent owned by the French state and 25 percent by Dassault Aviation, previously expected DCNS's contribution to its 2014 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to be close to zero.

By 1145 GMT, Thales shares were down 2.8 percent at 48.17 euros, having gained 10 percent so far this year.

Thales has new management after it last month appointed former EDF chief Henri Proglio as chairman and its second-in-command Patrice Caine as CEO.

"The shares have been strong of late but this is a reminder of some of the contracting problems the French defence company has faced over the years," said Andy Chambers, analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald brokerage, who has a "hold" rating on Thales.

The Barracuda programme calls for the delivery of six Barracuda-class nuclear attack submarines to the French Navy from end-2017 to 2029 worth 7 billion euros.

At this stage the Navy has placed firm orders for three Barracuda-class submarines under the programme.

A Paris-based broker said with the review DCNS was "cleaning up" its balance sheet after it changed chief executive.

Thales Chief Financial Officer told analysts during a call that DCNS was "unlikely" to book new provisions in 2015.

"My view today is that we should expect a break-even contribution from DCNS in 2015 and going forward it will start recovering," CFO Pascal Bouchiat said.

Excluding this exceptional impact, Thales said its performance for 2014 should be in line with its targets of stable order intake and sales, and a 5-7 percent growth in EBIT. ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Jean-Michel Belot; editing by Blaise Robinson and Keith Weir)