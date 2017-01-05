PARIS Jan 5 Defence electronics group Thales has won a contract to supply the French armed forces with 35 mini-drones surveillance systems, the country's defence ministry said on Thursday.

The initial contract is for 35 of the systems, although France has an option to increase the order for up to 70.

A spokesman for the armed forces department declined to comment on the value of the contract, although another source with knowledge of the matter said a full order for 70 of the systems was worth 104.3 million euros ($109.4 million).

Last year, France struck a similar deal with Thales' peer Safran, when the country ordered 14 tactical Patroller drones from Safran's Sagem unit in a deal worth about 300 million euros.

($1 = 0.9536 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Marc Joanny and Dominique Vidalon)