PARIS Jan 5 Defence electronics group Thales
has won a contract to supply the French armed forces
with 35 mini-drones surveillance systems, the country's defence
ministry said on Thursday.
The initial contract is for 35 of the systems, although
France has an option to increase the order for up to 70.
A spokesman for the armed forces department declined to
comment on the value of the contract, although another source
with knowledge of the matter said a full order for 70 of the
systems was worth 104.3 million euros ($109.4 million).
Last year, France struck a similar deal with Thales' peer
Safran, when the country ordered 14 tactical Patroller
drones from Safran's Sagem unit in a deal worth about 300
million euros.
($1 = 0.9536 euros)
