BRIEF-Adesto Technologies files for mixed shelf of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
PARIS Dec 20 Thales, Europe's largest defence electronics group, aims to double its sales in Germany, its fourth-largest market, the head of its German unit said in a newspaper interview.
"We want to double our sales (there) within 10 years," Peter Obermark told French daily Les Echos.
Thales currently generates sales of around 1 billion euros in Germany, of which 20 percent comes from the defence sector.
Thales posted a 6 percent rise in like-for-like nine months sales to 9.485 billion euros.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* Richardson Electronics reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Intel commences cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye