PARIS Nov 29 Thales is
preparing to increase its stake in naval defence group DCNS from
25 to 35 percent for roughly 260 million euros by exercising an
option, according to a report in la Tribune newspaper.
The board of the defence group is expected to approve the
move at a meeting on December 15, wrote the paper without citing
its sources.
A spokesman for Thales declined to comment on the report.
Thales bought 25 percent of DCNS from the French states in
2007 with an option to increase the stake by March of 2012.
