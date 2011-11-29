PARIS Nov 29 Thales is preparing to increase its stake in naval defence group DCNS from 25 to 35 percent for roughly 260 million euros by exercising an option, according to a report in la Tribune newspaper.

The board of the defence group is expected to approve the move at a meeting on December 15, wrote the paper without citing its sources.

A spokesman for Thales declined to comment on the report.

Thales bought 25 percent of DCNS from the French states in 2007 with an option to increase the stake by March of 2012.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud)