* Defence group to raise stake in DCNS to 35 pct
* Enters talks for minority Nexter stake in munitions swap
* Union official says board backs downgraded Safran deal
* Thales sets interim cash dividend of 0.25 euros
(Adds details, background)
PARIS, Dec 15 French defence company
Thales announced plans on Thursday to buy stakes in
two state arms firms as it boosts its role in naval shipbuilding
while surrendering a direct role in the manufacture of
ammunitions.
Europe's largest defence electronics company said its board
had decided to exercise an option to increase its shareholding
in French warship maker DCNS to 35 percent from 25 percent.
The Thales board, which met earlier on Thursday, also agreed
to enter talks with Nexter to swap Thales' TDA Armements mortar
and munitions unit for a minority stake in the state arsenal and
tank maker, formerly run by Thales Chief Executive Luc Vigneron.
TDA would be combined with Nexter Munitions as part of the
deal, which remains to be finalized, Thales said in a statement.
Thales said separately its board had decided to distribute
an interim cash dividend of 0.25 euros for 2011.
Thales bought a 25 percent stake in DCNS in 2007 but there
had been doubts at first over its continued interest in naval
systems after planemaker Dassault Aviation became its
largest industrial shareholder in 2009.
Thales said on Thursday that by exercising the right to
increase its stake, it was taking a "significant step towards
strategic alliances" in Europe's naval industry. Compared with
aerospace, the naval industry remains relatively fragmented.
Thales gave no immediate further details over talks with
Safran, another state-controlled aerospace firm, over
an elusive exchange of defence assets.
On Tuesday, union officials told Reuters the companies had
abandoned the months-long effort to find a compromise despite
pressure for a cost-saving deal from the French government.
The companies will instead set up a 50/50 joint venture in
optronics focused purely on commercial co-operation without
exchanging assets or personnel, they said.
After Thursday's board meeting, a union official said the
company's directors had backed a memorandum of understanding
setting out the proposed commercial agreement with Safran.
Thales and Safran both declined to comment.
