PARIS Oct 25 Thales, Europe's leading
defence electronics company, posted an 8 percent rise in
nine-month sales and a jump in new orders on Thursday, boosted
by the acquisition of a larger stake in French shipyard DCNS,
and confirmed full-year forecasts.
Revenue rose to 9.3 billion euros and the order intake rose
7 percent to 9.04 billion, the French company said in a
statement. On a like-for-like basis, both items rose 1 percent.
Several analysts had warned that orders might drop after the
company booked a major contract for Mirage fighter jet upgrades
in India during the same quarter last year.
Thales, whose products range from French fighter radars to
civil air traffic control systems, said it expected a drop in
2012 military orders, only partly offset by civil business.
Fresh orders in 2012 should come in slightly below revenues,
which are in turn expected to grow slightly compared with last
year, Thales said.
It reaffirmed an operating margin target of 6 percent in
2012, excluding the impact of the increase in the DCNS stake to
35 percent from 25 percent.
