PARIS Oct 25 Thales, Europe's leading defence electronics company, posted an 8 percent rise in nine-month sales and a jump in new orders on Thursday, boosted by the acquisition of a larger stake in French shipyard DCNS, and confirmed full-year forecasts.

Revenue rose to 9.3 billion euros and the order intake rose 7 percent to 9.04 billion, the French company said in a statement. On a like-for-like basis, both items rose 1 percent.

Several analysts had warned that orders might drop after the company booked a major contract for Mirage fighter jet upgrades in India during the same quarter last year.

Thales, whose products range from French fighter radars to civil air traffic control systems, said it expected a drop in 2012 military orders, only partly offset by civil business.

Fresh orders in 2012 should come in slightly below revenues, which are in turn expected to grow slightly compared with last year, Thales said.

It reaffirmed an operating margin target of 6 percent in 2012, excluding the impact of the increase in the DCNS stake to 35 percent from 25 percent. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)