PARIS May 10 France's Thales on Thursday reported first-quarter revenue up 7 percent, helped by the inclusion of part of the sales of naval shipbuilder DCNS in its results even as demand slipped in core defence and security markets.

Europe's largest defence electronics company also reaffirmed its forecast for a full-year operating profit margin of 6 percent, up from 5.7 percent in 2011.

Including DCNS, the shipbuilder in which Thales holds a 35 percent stake, quarterly revenues rose to 2.68 billion euros ($3.47 billion) from 2.52 billion in the year-ago period.

On a like-for-like basis, quarterly sales fell 1 percent, Thales said in a statement. Analysts had been expecting roughly flat organic sales.

The company's order intake, which is seen as a barometer for the direction of future revenues, rose 35 percent in the first quarter to 2.62 billion euros.

Thales reiterated its full-year forecast of a book-to-bill ratio slightly below 1, meaning the value of new orders is expected to come in just below the value of revenues. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Christian Plumb)