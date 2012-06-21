WRAPUP 1-N.Korea fires suspected land-to-ship missiles as S.Korea delays THAAD
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
PARIS, June 21 French defence and aerospace group Thales said it had won a contract to supply France's armed forces with next-generation radios, the first tranche of which was worth 263 million euros ($331.54 million).
Thales said it was notified by the French defence procurement agency on Thursday and said the contract was linked to a six-country project to develop and produce a new breed of military radios in Europe.
($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
YANGON, June 8 Bodies and aircraft debris were found in the sea off the southern coast of Myanmar on Thursday by a navy ship searching for a military plane which went missing with 122 soldiers, family members and crew on board.