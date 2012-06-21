PARIS, June 21 French defence and aerospace group Thales said it had won a contract to supply France's armed forces with next-generation radios, the first tranche of which was worth 263 million euros ($331.54 million).

Thales said it was notified by the French defence procurement agency on Thursday and said the contract was linked to a six-country project to develop and produce a new breed of military radios in Europe.

($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)