PARIS Dec 15 French defence company
Thales announced plans on Thursday to buy stakes in
two state arms firms as it boosts its role in naval shipbuilding
while surrendering a direct role in the manufacture of
ammunitions.
Europe's largest defence electronics business said its board
had decided to exercise an option to increase its shareholding
in French warship maker DCNS to 35 percent from 25 pecent.
The Thales board, which met earlier on Thursday, also agreed
to enter talks with Nexter to swap its TDA Armements mortar and
munitions for a minority stake in the state arsenal and tank
builder, formerly run by Thales Chief Executive Luc Vigneron.
TDA would be combined with Nexter Munitions as part of the
deal, which remains to be finalized, a Thales statement said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)