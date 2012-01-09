PARIS Jan 9 French aerospace group
Thales' planned stake in Nexter will amount to 10 to
20 percent of the state-owned arms firm, French Defence Minister
Gerard Longuet said at a media event on Monday.
"It's significant while at the same time allowing Nexter to
avoid being dependent on Thales," Longuet told a gathering of
aerospace journalists.
Longuet also said he did not expect a break-off of
negotiations with the United Arab Emirates on the Rafale fighter
plane, which is manufactured by Dassault Aviation.
