PARIS, March 13 France's Thales said
it agreed on Thursday to buy U.S. carrier JetBlue Airways'
LiveTV unit for $400 million to strengthen its position
in the high-growth in-flight entertainment business.
Europe's largest defence electronics company said it
expected to complete the purchase in mid-2014 after gaining
regulatory approvals.
LiveTV has estimated revenue for 2014 of more than $150
million and employs around 450 people, Thales and JetBlue said
in a joint statement.
"Passengers increasingly expect broadband internet services
at home, at work and on the move," Thales Chief Executive
Jean-Bernard Levy said.
"Airlines want to enable their passengers to have access to
this connected environment within the aircraft, allowing them to
interact with both social media and professional networks while
they travel."