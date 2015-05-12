PARIS May 12 Henri Proglio has given up his claim to the role of chairman of defence group Thales, Le Monde newspaper reported on Tuesday amid talk the French government was having second thoughts on the appointment because of his Russian connections.

Le Monde cited an interview with Proglio, the former head of French power utility EDF who is now also on the board of Russian nuclear group Rosatom.

The news came a day before Rafale military jet contractor Thales' annual shareholders' meeting was due to vote Proglio into office.

In the interview, Proglio said: "I have had enough of suspicion, of humiliation," citing "a campaign" against him at the French Finance Ministry.

"Stop taking me for a puppet, a spy, a greedy man, a traitor," the newspaper quoted him as saying.