PARIS May 12 Henri Proglio has given up his
claim to the role of chairman of defence group Thales,
Le Monde newspaper reported on Tuesday amid talk the French
government was having second thoughts on the appointment because
of his Russian connections.
Le Monde cited an interview with Proglio, the former head of
French power utility EDF who is now also on the board
of Russian nuclear group Rosatom.
The news came a day before Rafale military jet contractor
Thales' annual shareholders' meeting was due to vote Proglio
into office.
In the interview, Proglio said: "I have had enough of
suspicion, of humiliation," citing "a campaign" against him at
the French Finance Ministry.
"Stop taking me for a puppet, a spy, a greedy man, a
traitor," the newspaper quoted him as saying.
