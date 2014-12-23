PARIS Dec 23 Thales' board gave the
green light on Tuesday for former EDF chief Henri Proglio to
become non-executive chairman of the French defence electronics
group after the role is separated from the CEO position, it
said.
The board also tapped current second-in-command, Patrice
Caine, to become chief executive. He will hold the chairmanship
until the position is split from the CEO role, the company said
in a statement.
The appointments and the changes in its statutes are subject
to confirmation at an annual general meeting due on Feb. 4, a
spokesman said.
