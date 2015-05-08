PARIS May 8 Henri Proglio, the future chairman
of French defence firm Thales, has been asked to sever
ties with the Russian state atomic energy corporation Rosatom
before starting his new job, the French economy ministry said on
Friday.
The news, first reported by the French media, was confirmed
by an economy ministry spokeswoman who said the move was "a
question of principle to avoid possible conflicts of interest".
According to French newspaper Le Monde, Proglio sits on the
boards of companies tied to Rosatom, Akkuyu Nuclear JSC and
Fennovoima Ltd, two entities created to handle nuclear plant
projects in Finland and Turkey.
Replaced by former Vivendi chief Jean-Bernard Levy at the
helm of French utilities group EDF, Proglio was chosen
just before the end of 2014 to become Thales' new chairman after
much wrangling between the company's shareholders, the French
state and Dassault Aviation.
Thales shareholders are expected to confirm the nomination
of Proglio, 65, as the company's new chairman at the annual
shareholders' meeting on May 13.
