PARIS May 8 Henri Proglio, the future chairman of French defence firm Thales, has been asked to sever ties with the Russian state atomic energy corporation Rosatom before starting his new job, the French economy ministry said on Friday.

The news, first reported by the French media, was confirmed by an economy ministry spokeswoman who said the move was "a question of principle to avoid possible conflicts of interest".

According to French newspaper Le Monde, Proglio sits on the boards of companies tied to Rosatom, Akkuyu Nuclear JSC and Fennovoima Ltd, two entities created to handle nuclear plant projects in Finland and Turkey.

Replaced by former Vivendi chief Jean-Bernard Levy at the helm of French utilities group EDF, Proglio was chosen just before the end of 2014 to become Thales' new chairman after much wrangling between the company's shareholders, the French state and Dassault Aviation.

Thales shareholders are expected to confirm the nomination of Proglio, 65, as the company's new chairman at the annual shareholders' meeting on May 13. (Reporting by Yann Leguernigou; writing by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by David Clarke)