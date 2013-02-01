PARIS Feb 1 Thales' new chief
executive, Jean-Bernard Levy, is set to announce a
reorganisation of the French defence electronics group, business
daily Les Echos reported on Friday.
The head of human resources and operations, Patrick Fournie
has already announced his departure internally, the paper added,
citing unnamed sources.
Thales declined to comment.
The reorganisation, which will involve changes in the number
and scope of Thales' internal divisions, should be presented
during a board meeting on Friday and officially announced to
staff on Wednesday, Les Echos said.
