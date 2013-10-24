MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 16
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sales rise 6 pct on like-for-like basis
* New order intake falls 6 pct in comparable terms
* Sees slight upturn in orders and stable sales for 2013 (Adds details)
PARIS, Oct 24 Thales, Europe's largest defence electronics group, posted nine-month revenue up 2 percent and confirmed its targets for the year on Thursday.
On a like-for-like basis, sales rose 6 percent to 9.485 billion euros ($13.09 billion) but the intake of new orders failed to match, falling 6 percent in comparable terms to 8.179 billion, the French company said.
Aerospace orders, down 15 percent on a comparable basis, were hit by weaker in-flight entertainment orders and a "marked downturn" in space activity, Thales said.
However, aerospace revenue, usually booked on the completion of past orders, rose 9 percent to 3.03 billion euros.
Thales said it continued to anticipate a slight upturn in orders and stable sales for 2013 as a whole.
A "continuing drive to improve performance" should enable Thales to post a 5 to 8 percent increase in operating profit, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7245 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)
