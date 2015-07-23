(Adds details on Rafale and DCNS, CEO comments)
PARIS, July 23 French defence group Thales
said on Thursday its first-half operating profit rose
by a wider-than-expected 18 percent to 473 million euros ($519
million), buoyed in part by a tighter grip on costs in its
defence and security business.
Revenue at Europe's largest defence electronics group rose
11 percent to 6.347 billion euros as its order intake grew 19
percent to 6.224 billion.
Thales provides about a quarter of the value of the Rafale
combat jet which has had a breakthrough in exports recently.
Thales, which is emerging from several years of stagnant
sales, confirmed its objectives for 2015 and the medium term
after its first-half operating margin rose to 7.5 percent from
7.1 percent.
"We had quite a strong first half," Chief Executive Patrice
Caine told analysts. "Our sales are finally returning to
growth."
Analysts were on average predicting mid-year operating
profit of 403 million euros on sales of 5.969 billion, according
to consensus data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Thales continues to face problems in delivering on projects
in its transport division, leading to fresh charges and a 39
million euro loss in the first half, but said a recovery plan
was underway.
It sees the division "slightly" in the red for 2015 as a
whole.
The company's 35-percent owned DCNS naval shipbuilding unit,
which plunged into a loss in 2014 under the weight of heavy
provisions, contributed 10 million euros in the first six
months, unchanged from the half-way point in 2014.
The shipyard's top executive said earlier it aimed to boost
revenue by two thirds to 5 billion euros within 10 years and
reach a 5 percent operating margin within three years.
For 2015, Thales continues to predict a higher order intake
than last year with a growing focus on emerging markets, a
low-single-digit increase in sales and 1.13-1.15 billion euros
in operating profit, based on DCNS returning to profit.
DCNS is on track to meet that target, Thales officials said.
Over the medium term, Thales sees moderate increases in
sales and a 9.5-10 percent operating margin by 2017/18.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher; Editing by James
Regan)