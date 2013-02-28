* 2012 order intake rises 1 pct to 13.3 bln eur
* 2012 sales rise 9 pct to 14.2 bln vs poll avg 13.82 bln
* 2012 EBIT rises 24 pct to 927 mln vs poll avg 845 mln
* Thales CEO says must do better on profitability, intl
growth
* Thales to propose 2012 dividend of 0.88 eur/shr, up 13 pct
(Adds detail, background)
PARIS, Feb 28 Europe's largest defence
electronics group, Thales, predicted operating profit
would grow 5-8 percent in 2013 on the back of stable sales, as
growth in its civil business and emerging markets offsets
weakness in defence.
Earnings before interest and tax rose 24 percent to 927
million euros ($1.21 billion) in 2012, beating the average
estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S analyst poll of 845
million euros.
"Despite the continuing unfavourable economic environment in
Europe, the group is anticipating a slight upturn in orders in
2013, largely due to the expected performance in the emerging
countries," Thales said.
The group in December replaced its chief executive, who lost
the support of its top shareholders - the French state and
Rafale fighter jet maker Dassault Aviation - after
struggling to catch up with the margins of industry rivals.
New CEO Jean-Bernard Levy, the former head of media group
Vivendi, told analysts on Thursday that the company
could improve margins and had "good growth potential".
"We have to do better on two major fronts: profitability and
international growth," Levy said.
Sales should remain stable, with growth in civil activities
offsetting a "less favourable situation" in defence, Thales
said.
The group's civil business includes cockpit systems and
in-flight entertainment panels for airliners, and railway
signalling.
Thales is also targeting growth in emerging markets as
defence budgets are squeezed in mature countries.
Thales said new orders rose 1 percent to 13.29 billion euros
last year, including additional Bushmaster armoured vehicles in
Australia, rail signalling contracts in Denmark, in-flight
entertainment systems for a major North American airline, and
upgrade and maintenance contracts for the French Navy.
Revenue rose 9 percent to 14.2 billion euros, ahead of the
poll average of 13.82 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle;
Editing by Lionel Laurent)