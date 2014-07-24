PARIS, July 24 France's Thales reported a 15 percent increase in first half operating income to 422 million euros ($568 million) on Thursday and reaffirmed its objectives for 2014 and beyond.

Europe's largest defence electronics company said the improvement came despite a one percent dip in sales driven by pressure on Western defence budgets as it continued a drive to boost its position in emerging markets. ($1 = 0.7425 Euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)