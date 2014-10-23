* 9mo sales down 3 percent on like-for-like basis
* Orders up 3 pct after 10 pct rise in intake from emerging
mkts
* Company confirms full-year goals
* Says has begun search for new chairman/CEO
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Oct 23 The outgoing head of France's
Thales sought to reassure investors that a new global
focus at the aerospace and defence group was irreversible, as he
unveiled his last quarterly figures containing a boost from
developing economies.
The company on Thursday reported flat nine-month revenue and
3 percent growth in orders, kept aloft by a 10 percent rise in
the intake from emerging markets as European defence cuts bite.
Thales, 26 percent owned by the French state and 25 percent
by Dassault Aviation, also said on Thursday its sales
fell 3 percent on a like-for-like basis in the January-September
period, while the underlying order intake was flat.
The maker of avionics and weapons systems confirmed its
full-year goals and said it had begun the search for a chairman
and chief executive to replace Jean-Bernard Levy.
Levy was picked by the French government in a surprise move
earlier this month as the next head of power utility EDF
to replace ousted chairman and chief executive Henri
Proglio.
Levy's job switch leaves a vacancy at the helm of Europe's
largest defence electronics group, whose shares have
underperformed the Paris benchmark CAC 40 index by 12
percent since the move was announced on Oct. 15.
Levy, who has been credited with easing labour tensions and
moving Thales beyond mere cost-cutting and towards growth, said
in his first indirect comments on the management changeover that
the company's new direction would be maintained.
"Thales has now set its sights on a clear-cut ambition,
reflected in continued efforts to improve competitiveness and
priority given to growth in emerging markets," he said.
He expressed confidence in the company's ability to deliver
"sustainable, profitable growth".
NATURAL SUCCESSOR
Internal candidates to replace him could include Chief
Operating Officer Patrice Caine, seen by some media as his
natural successor, or Pascale Sourisse, senior executive
vice-president for international development, whose name has
twice before been linked with the roughly 1 million euros-a-year
role.
Some industry sources have also suggested Airbus Group
strategy chief Marwan Lahoud as a possible external
contender, but Lahoud recently ruled himself out of the race to
succeed the head of aero engines, defence and security equipment
maker Safran, saying through a spokesman he was staying
at Europe's largest aerospace group.
The combination of the two vacancies could trigger a
shake-up of top jobs in the French defence industry and Safran's
CEO, Jean-Paul Herteman, who is expected to stand down next
year, said earlier on Thursday that the search for a successor
was going smoothly.
Levy remains at Thales pending an official handover at a
meeting of state-controlled EDF's shareholders on Nov. 21.
Fresh orders at the nine-month stage were dominated by
Thales's aerospace business, which posted 34 percent growth in
orders compared with 4 percent higher revenue.
Thales echoed other aerospace companies including Safran in
reporting strong momentum in commercial aviation activities
despite recent investor worries about a downturn.
Defence, security and transport orders and revenue fell.
For 2014, Thales is aiming for stable orders, including a
double-digit percentage growth rate for the order intake from
emerging markets and stable revenue.
It also targets growth of between 5 and 7 percent in
operating profit, but says its stake in French naval shipyard
DCNS will contribute less than expected for the full year.
Thales shares earlier closed up 0.4 percent at 37.885 euros,
while the CAC 40 gained 1.3 percent.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Holmes)