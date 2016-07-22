(Adds CEO quotes, analyst comment)
PARIS, July 22 French defence and electronics
company Thales on Friday posted stronger-than-expected
underlying sales and profits for the first half of 2016, but
maintained a cautious stance for the second half as it
reaffirmed forecasts for the year.
Europe's largest defence electronics firm said operating
profit grew 17 percent to 551 million euros as sales rose 7.9
percent, or 8.9 percent on a comparable basis, to 6.846 billion.
Analysts were on average expecting first-half operating
profit of 487 million euros on revenues of 6.57 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Thales maintained 2016 targets including mid-single-digit
percentage growth in underlying sales.
The partially state-owned company still targets full-year
operating profit of 1.3-1.33 billion euros, up 7 to 9 percent.
"The rhythm (of contracted revenues) is not uniformly spread
through the year," Chief Executive Patrice Caine told reporters,
explaining the decision to keep full-year forecasts unchanged.
"It's much too early to draw any sort of conclusions for the
rest of the year," he said.
Sales were lifted by in-flight entertainment for jetliners
and systems for fighters, and included some recovery in mature
markets as the frenetic pace of emerging markets growth slowed.
"Growth is also coming from mature markets: that is a new
development," Caine said.
New orders fell 13 percent, weighed by an unfavourable
comparison with the same period of last year, which saw major
French military and overseas rail signalling contracts.
Sales in the transport division jumped 26 percent,
recovering from execution problems a year earlier, but face
significantly lower growth in the second half, Thales said.
With margins looking strong in defence, the transport
division is the "main constraint" on profitability, even though
it is not big enough to deflect Thales from a restated target of
9.5-10 percent margins in 2017-18, Agency Partners analysts
said.
Caine said he did not see much immediate impact from the
decision by UK voters to leave the European Union, since Thales
UK, which is one of the country's leading defence contractors,
buys few goods from the rest of Europe.
