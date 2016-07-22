(Adds CEO quotes, analyst comment)

PARIS, July 22 French defence and electronics company Thales on Friday posted stronger-than-expected underlying sales and profits for the first half of 2016, but maintained a cautious stance for the second half as it reaffirmed forecasts for the year.

Europe's largest defence electronics firm said operating profit grew 17 percent to 551 million euros as sales rose 7.9 percent, or 8.9 percent on a comparable basis, to 6.846 billion.

Analysts were on average expecting first-half operating profit of 487 million euros on revenues of 6.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Thales maintained 2016 targets including mid-single-digit percentage growth in underlying sales.

The partially state-owned company still targets full-year operating profit of 1.3-1.33 billion euros, up 7 to 9 percent.

"The rhythm (of contracted revenues) is not uniformly spread through the year," Chief Executive Patrice Caine told reporters, explaining the decision to keep full-year forecasts unchanged.

"It's much too early to draw any sort of conclusions for the rest of the year," he said.

Sales were lifted by in-flight entertainment for jetliners and systems for fighters, and included some recovery in mature markets as the frenetic pace of emerging markets growth slowed.

"Growth is also coming from mature markets: that is a new development," Caine said.

New orders fell 13 percent, weighed by an unfavourable comparison with the same period of last year, which saw major French military and overseas rail signalling contracts.

Sales in the transport division jumped 26 percent, recovering from execution problems a year earlier, but face significantly lower growth in the second half, Thales said.

With margins looking strong in defence, the transport division is the "main constraint" on profitability, even though it is not big enough to deflect Thales from a restated target of 9.5-10 percent margins in 2017-18, Agency Partners analysts said.

Caine said he did not see much immediate impact from the decision by UK voters to leave the European Union, since Thales UK, which is one of the country's leading defence contractors, buys few goods from the rest of Europe. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; editing by Jason Neely)